BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An up to $8,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in the murder of a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire.
Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds May 8 inside the charred remains of a house in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said.
Diaz's death is now being investigated as a homicide, though no details about a motive or person of interest have been released.
Homicide detectives are seeking information about the case in hopes of learning what took place and identifying the suspect or suspects involved.
On Tuesday, Metro Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $8,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in the 35-year-old's killing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
