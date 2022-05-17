CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police on Tuesday requested public assistance in identifying the person suspected of shooting a man inside a popular nightclub in February.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect and asked anyone who recognizes them to send in a tip.

Officers responded on Feb. 27 to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street for the reported shooting. They found a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot injuries.

WJZ learned the man had been shot when he was inside the club.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or MetroCrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

