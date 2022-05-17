BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge on Tuesday heard a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against a biotech company by the family of Henrietta Lacks, and deliberation could take weeks.

Henrietta Lacks is a Baltimore woman whose cells were taken without her permission decades ago, and they are still being used for medical research today.

Lacks’ family is represented by nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who filed suit against Thermo Fisher Scientific last October. The lawsuit alleges the company knowingly mass-produced and sold tissue taken from the Lacks by Johns Hopkins doctors.

Lacks went to Johns Hopkins in 1951 for cervical cancer treatment. When her cancer cells were biopsied, doctors realized that instead of dying, her cells doubled every 20 to 24 hours.

They were nicknamed the “HeLa cells” and played a critical role in medical advancements, despite no permission from Lacks or her family, whose attorneys argue have a right to benefit from her legacy.

HeLa cells were used in the development of the polio vaccine, along with treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS, leukemia and Parkinson’s disease. Lacks died of cancer in 1951.

“This isn’t just about social justice,” Crump said in October, “This is about genetic justice.”

Attorney Chris Seeger said in October about a hundred other companies could be potential targets for lawsuits over profits stemming from the use of HeLa cells.