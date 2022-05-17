BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot Monday night in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a walk-in victim at an Essex hospital, where they found a man who had arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is in stable condition.
Investigators believe the man was shot around the entrance of the park at Harford Road and Notchcliff Road, police said.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers