BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland men’s basketball will play in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Tip-Off Tournament in November, taking on Saint Louis in the first round.

The Terps and Billikens will play Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars will face off on the same day, and the winners and losers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the championship and consolation games.

“This event features some of the best teams in the nation and we are excited to have an early-season challenge for our program,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard said in a statement. “Playing at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut is a great location for our fans to travel to as we have a large following throughout the entire Northeast corridor, and they will be able to come and support the Terps.”

Coach Jim Larrañaga led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-22 season, while Coach Ed Cooley got the Friars to their first Sweet 16 in 25 years. Both schools were eliminated by the eventual national champions, the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mohegan Sun casino, site of the tournament, is about an hour and 10 minutes away from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Maryland played in the Hall of Fame Classic, when the event was held in Springfield, in 1993, 1995 and 2004, the university said.