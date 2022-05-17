BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This morning feels much different than yesterday.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Lower humidity will make today much more comfortable than it has been.

Under a clear sky tonight with a diminishing wind, temperatures should roll back into the 40s.

Then tomorrow, the sky should start off fairly sunny and there will be a lighter wind beneath a large ridge of high pressure.

There will be a tendency for clouds to thicken early tomorrow night, and then a shower or two will occur late tomorrow night and early Thursday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower- 80s, and those clouds and showers early should give way to some sunshine.

Friday and Saturday will bring a significant uptick in temperatures, with the biggest jump likely between Friday and Saturday.

While it should be in the upper- 80s on Friday, there will be several places on Saturday which will soar into the lower- 90s.

Some cities in the Eastern U.S. should hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.