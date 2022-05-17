CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:First Alert, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This morning feels much different than yesterday.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

READ MORE: Several First Responders Injured Following Intentional Fire, Explosion At Baltimore County Nail Spa

Lower humidity will make today much more comfortable than it has been.

Under a clear sky tonight with a diminishing wind, temperatures should roll back into the 40s.

Then tomorrow, the sky should start off fairly sunny and there will be a lighter wind beneath a large ridge of high pressure.

READ MORE: Jewish Community Center Reacts To Bomb Threat, Anti-Semitic Email

There will be a tendency for clouds to thicken early tomorrow night, and then a shower or two will occur late tomorrow night and early Thursday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower- 80s, and those clouds and showers early should give way to some sunshine.

Friday and Saturday will bring a significant uptick in temperatures, with the biggest jump likely between Friday and Saturday.

While it should be in the upper- 80s on Friday, there will be several places on Saturday which will soar into the lower- 90s.

MORE NEWS: Combating Hate And Domestic Terrorism In Maryland In Wake Of Buffalo Massacre

Some cities in the Eastern U.S. should hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.