BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry breezy and mainly sunny Tuesday will end with a dry and quiet night.

Temperatures in the Baltimore area reached a high of 82 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Expect those temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

On Wednesday, there will still be plenty of sunshine and some high clouds.

Later, the weather will get a tad cooler—with highs in the mid-70s.

By later at night, a warm front will be moving in this direction with some more clouds and the risk of some very late showers.

This wet weather may linger into Thursday morning.

That is when skies will clear and temperatures will warm up once again—rising into the low- to mid-80s by Thursday afternoon.

But the real summer heat will move this way on Friday with a high near 90 degrees.

Even warmer, very toasty temperatures will appear on Saturday just in time for the running of the Preakness.

If it all plays out, then the Baltimore area could see 94 degrees on Saturday, which is just two degrees shy of the record high.

People will need to wear sunscreen, hats, and light clothes if they are out on the infield on Saturday.

Sunday will feature more warmth but with the chance of a thunderstorm as a cold front will be crossing the area by later in the day.

This will bring much cooler pleasant air our way for early next week.