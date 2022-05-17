BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A screening of “Jurassic Park,” a twilight tour, a new sour from Union Craft Brewing, and a sleepover in the woods. These are just some of the ways to enjoy the new animatronic “DINOSAURS” exhibit at the Maryland Zoo, the organization announced Tuesday.

Featuring 15 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, including the Velociraptor, Triceratops and T-Rex, the attraction is installed in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest and on view until Nov. 30.

Between now and October, the zoo is holding a series of interactive events to give visitors an up-close look at the dinos.

But first, there’s the Dino Sour, a tart, wheat-based beer infused with lemon, lime and a touch of salt, which will be served at the zoo all summer.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Dinos at Dusk (all ages)

Take a twilight tour of the exhibit. on Friday, May 20; Friday, Aug. 19; Friday, Sept. 16; and Friday, Oct. 14 between 5-7 p.m.

“Jurassic Park” movie night (all ages)

Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic will be screened Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. Guests can also enjoy concessions and a visit from an “animal ambassador.”

Dino Breakfast (all ages)

Enjoy an al fresco meal and hear from educators who will talk about how dinosaurs moved, hunted and reared their young. Saturday, May 21 and Thursday, June 16 9-10 a.m.

Drinking With Dinos (adults)

A happy hour including beer, wine and a local food truck. Zoo experts will be on hand for guided tours, including “DINOSAURS.” June 17 abd 18, 5-8 pm.

Dino Snore (all ages)

Camp out in the woods among the creatures in the interactive exhibit. The sleepover also includes tours and games. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m.