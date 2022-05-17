Hi everyone!

Epic television today. It is Preakness week, so this morning we checked out the very popular Sunrise Tours at Pimlico.

For 30 years, these tours have been given Preakness week from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. They started today and run through Friday. It is a complete look behind the scenes of a race track at the most perfect time of day. Not only is that the most active time of the day at the track, but on a beautiful weather morning, it would take a legendary poet to describe the vibe in total.

K2 and I, along with Fran Burns, scheduled to take our audience on two of the tour stops. First, we stopped at the starting gate, then we visited with two jockeys who showed us a key piece of training equipment. Both stops were truly a pleasure and learning experience.

The starting gate is a lot more involved than you might think. We were joined by Edmund Benson and longtime track announcer Dave Rodman. When that gate snaps open, and it really does snap, Rodman is the voice that thunders: “And they’re off!”

Afterward, we met with jockeys Darius Thorpe and Yomar Ortiz, who gave us the scoop on the Equicizer. It might look like a toy, but it lets the jockey simulate the positions and movements needed to maneuver their horse.

In case you forgot, these are world-class athletes steering 1,200 pounds of animal running full speed in the traffic of other horses. It was just fascinating to hear how it is done. Simply fascinating!

Some days are better than others, no matter which business you’re in. Let’s just say today was a great day and this segment is definitely worth your watch.

If you’re looking to sign up for a Sunrise Tour, you’ll find all the details on Pimlico’s website.

– Marty B!