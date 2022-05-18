BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Parks and Recreation on Wednesday revealed the city’s pool opening schedule and the date of Big Splash, an annual event to kick off the summer swimming season.

Big Splash will be held with free entry on Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the newly renovated Druid Hill Park Pool. The event will feature free entertainment, treats and music.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the Recs and Park Department will be present at the event.

“I am more than excited to be one of the first to jump into the newly improved Druid Hill Park Pool as part of our Big Splash celebration,” Scott said in a statement. “The Druid Hill Park Pool is the most utilized park pool in the city, so seeing it fully renovated and accessible for swimmers of all levels is truly rewarding. I am proud of the BCRP team for the work they did to update and revitalize one of our city landmarks. See you there!”

Below is the pool schedule as provided by Rec and Parks:

Park Pools: Patterson, Roosevelt, Clifton and Riverside Park Pools will open on weekends only at the start of the season from May 28 through June 15. These pools will also open for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. Starting June 16, Park Pools will open seven days a week through September 5.

Monday – Friday, 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Note: Druid Hill Park Pool and Cherry Hill Splash Park remain under construction. The Druid Hill Park pool reopens to the public Saturday, June 11. The Cherry Hill Splash Park will reopen alongside the opening of the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center (mid-Summer 2022).

Neighborhood Walk-to Pools and Splash Pads: City neighborhood pools and splash pads will operate six days a week from June 16 through August 21.

Monday – Friday, 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday/Holiday – closed

Indoor Pools: City-operated indoor pools will open for aquatic programming only for the 2022 summer swim season.