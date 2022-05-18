BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All six Baltimore County first responders injured in Monday night’s explosion at a Woodlawn shopping center are out of the hospital.
A Baltimore County police spokesperson said Wednesday that the final officer who remained in the hospital has been released, joining three other officers and two EMS workers who were treated and discharged.READ MORE: Mayor Scott, US Department Of Housing And Urban Development Announces Plan To Address City Homelessness
The as-yet-unidentified man suspected of setting the fire that ignited the blast remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as of Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to a nail salon in the 1700 block of Rolling Road about 9:15 p.m. Monday in response to a disturbance involving a man who was described as being in a state of “emotional distress,” police said.READ MORE: Old Man & The Filly: Lukas Saddling Secret Oath In Preakness
The man was ordered to leave the business, but instead he ran to the back of the business where he started the fire that resulted in an explosion, police said.
Charges are pending for the suspect, whom authorities described as an individual who is “known” to law enforcement.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Will Launch Initiative To Divert Non-Emergency Calls And Increase Patrols
The incident remains under investigation.