BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police.
Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ.
Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.