CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ.

Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.

CBS Baltimore Staff