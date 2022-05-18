BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under a plan announced Wednesday by Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Baltimore police officers will shift from being “call-takers” to the traditional role of walking patrol and engaging with neighborhood residents.

Starting in July, the department will implement a series of initiatives, known as SMART policing (Strategic Management & Alternative Response Tactics), to reduce the amount of time officers spend dealing with non-emergency calls, such as sending trained professionals to behavioral health crises and enlisting a third-party vendor to respond to traffic crashes that do not involve serious injury or a DWI.

Police will also push for residents to make greater use of the Telephone Reporting Unit and the agency’s website to report non-emergency crimes like shoplifting, lost or stolen property, stolen vehicles and other instances of what Harrison called “nuisance complaints.”

SMART policing will free up officers to walk the beat and build relationships in the community, the mayor said.

“This is about using our resources in an effective and efficient manner. Our patrol officers should be patrolling. We have grown a culture in Baltimore, over many generations, where they are not patrol officers — they are call-takers,” said Scott. “We want to go back to the days where we can have our patrol officers being just that.”

Harrison said he and the Scott administration are also pushing for a change to city ordinances that would not require a police response to a location with more than five false alarms.

The plan dovetails with the BPD’s efforts to civilianize certain positions within the agency and redraw the boundaries of police districts to better allocate resources.

Harrison said the changes would also improve working conditions for officers.

“It helps with job satisfaction and retention because our members often prefer to be out on the streets policing and patrolling and deterring crimes and apprehending people who commit them, rather than just going from call to call to write reports,” he said.