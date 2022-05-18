BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The B&O Railroad Museum announced its farmer’s market will return this Thursday for its third year.
The museum partners with the Fells Point Farmers Market to bring the shopping experience to the museum's front parking lot. The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 every Thursday until September 29.
The market's manager, Merritt Dworkin, plans to bring variety of new and familiar vendors to the weekly event, the museum said. It will be a one-stop shop for "fresh local produce, flowers, crafts, and a variety of food and desserts."
Free parking is available on site. The market said to follow its Instagram page for regular updates on vendors.
For vendor details or inquiries, contact Merritt Dworkin at Merritt@FellsPointFarmersMarket.com.