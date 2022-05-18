BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A work zone driver on a site in Brooklyn Park was allegedly under the influence at the time of a crash overnight on I-695 in Brooklyn Park that killed a Severna Park man, Maryland State Police said.
Nathaniel Ingram, 33, of Washington, D.C is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide while driving under the impairment of alcohol and a slew of related charges.READ MORE: Two Police Officers Injured In West Baltimore Collision, Police Say
Troopers responded shortly after midnight Wednesday to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2, where a crash occurred between a dump truck and another car.READ MORE: Mayor Scott, US Department Of Housing And Urban Development Announces Plan To Address City Homelessness
Investigators believe the dump truck, driven by Ingram, went the wrong way up the closed exit ramp for exit 3B. Police said he drove the truck to the top of the ramp at I-695 and then tried to make a turn onto the outer loop, but it was unable to complete the turn.
Ingram allegedly began to back up to complete the turn when a Lexus driven by Anthony Filardo, 33, struck the left rear tires of the truck and rotated to final rest against the concrete median, police said. Filardo was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: Old Man & The Filly: Lukas Saddling Secret Oath In Preakness
Ingram is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, pending an initial appearance. The crash remains under investigation.