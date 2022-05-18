BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime faculty member of Stevenson University left his workplace with a $1.3 million bequest from his estate, the school announced Wednesday.

Gilbert “Gil” Wegad, who passed away in 2020, founded Stevenson’s first program in Accounting and served as an adjunct professor of accounting for almost thirty years, the Owings Mills-based school said.

Wegad’s contribution will be used to increase the endowment for a scholarship he established for Stevenson Nursing students and to support funding for campus expansion and improvements.

The professor established the Bertha G. Wegad, RN Memorial Endowment Fund for Scholarships to Nursing Students in 1998 in honor of his late wife of over 40 years, Bertha, who was a nurse at Sinai Hospital.

Wegad was born and raised in Maryland and joined Stevenson in 1972 — then known as Villa Julie College — to establish an associate degree in Accounting program. He began adjunct teaching in 1974 and retired in 2003. During his tenure, the school said, he also worked as a CPA.

“Gil was a dedicated educator and advocate for Stevenson for more than 30 years,” said Elliot Hirshman, President of Stevenson University. “His commitment to teaching and to student success was an inspiration to his colleagues and the generations of alumni he taught over his remarkable career. We are extremely grateful for his generous spirit and for his abiding love for Stevenson and its students that he demonstrated by establishing this gift to the university from his estate.”