BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a beautiful, dry, and sunny morning, clouds moved toward Baltimore as a warm front developed south of Maryland.

An area of low pressure is bringing clouds and showers to areas in the Ohio Valley, and that rain is moving in this direction.

Look for showers to spread into the region, and at this point anywhere from one quarter to over half an inch of rain can be expected by the time it stops.

All models are showing the bulk of rain over as early as 5 a.m. on Thursday with sunshine returning by mid-morning.

After the warm front crosses the region, Maryland will see the temperatures rise into the low or mid-80s by afternoon.

On Friday, even warmer air will be moving into the Mid-Atlantic, which may raise temperatures to 90 degrees for the first time this year.

On Saturday, just in time for the Preakness, the Baltimore area may approach that high heat.

The record of 96 degrees was set back in 1934.

Anyone who plans on being outdoors should be sure to hydrate with plenty of water all weekend long.

Showers or a gusty thunderstorm is likely to end this heat by late Sunday.

But Sunday will still be very hot until a cold front comes through.

Much cooler and breezy weather will return next week.