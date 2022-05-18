BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wonderful start to our Wednesday! Have the kids grab a light jacket before they head out the door!
Morning temps are in the mid 50s. Sunglasses & sunscreen are also a good idea because it will be quite bright for most of the day!
We keep the clear skies for most of the day before clouds start to arrive late in the afternoon.
Partly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. We will see some rain showers tonight.
Tomorrow we will get a warm up and this weekend could see near record breaking heat!