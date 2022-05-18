BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will join officials Thursday afternoon from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to announce a plan to address homelessness in the city.
The officials are set to announce the city's House America goals. The program is a partnership in which HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness work with local leaders to use American Rescue Plan funding to rehouse homeless people and stimulate the construction of new affordable housing.
The mayor's office said Baltimore has set a goal to "rehouse at least 1,000 households experiencing homelessness and add at least 1,605 new units of affordable housing, including 597 deeply affordable units, into the development pipeline during the 2022 calendar year."
HUD Senior Advisor for Housing and Services Richard Cho will join Scott and other city officials for the announcement.
Last year Baltimore received a $3.1 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation from HUD for emergency housing vouchers to help homeless people and other vulnerable groups find and lease affordable places to live.