BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations.

The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive.

“It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world the real and true Baltimore — one that is vibrant fun and resilient, the home of empowering diversity and fostering black excellence,” he said.

In addition to music, celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson, Gail Simmons, will join Baltimore chefs Saon Brice of BLK Swan, and Mario Moise of Bar ONE for culinary showcases.

Kevin Liles, a co-founder and CEO of 300 Entertainment, city leaders and Preakness organizers collaborated on the festival, which is being held in the Pimlico infield.

“147 years and still people don’t know the Preakness is in Baltimore,” Liles said. “We got to do better, Baltimore. But we have to be part of it, Baltimore.”

On the day of Preakness itself, Marshmello, the Chainsmokers, Frank Walker and Moneybagg Yo will perform as part of InfieldFest 2022. Outside the track, Park Heights Renaissance is hosting the George “Spider” Anderson Preakness Music and Arts Festival — named for the first Black jockey to win the Preakness — with live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more.

The mayor, who grew up in Park Heights near Pimlico Race Course, is hoping the festival will bridge the gap between the horse race and the surrounding community.

“It was held in Northwest Baltimore, but it wasn’t held with Northwest Baltimore,” he said. “It didn’t feel like a place where I or many that look like me in our community felt welcome. If we’re going to highlight the best of Baltimore, we can’t do that without making it a space where everyone feels welcome.

Doors for Preakness LIVE open at 3 p.m.