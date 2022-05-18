BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The price of public transportation in Baltimore will increase by 10 cents, according to transit authorities.

People who ride the city buses, light rail, and subway trains will have to pay the extra fare starting June 26, per the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT).

That calculation is based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers. The price of public transportation increases every two years as required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013.

The price hike was supposed to go into effect on June 27, 2021, but Gov. Larry Hogan decided to mitigate it by using funds from the American Relief Plan Act of 2021.

Transit authorities say that “MTA fares are among the lowest of top transit agencies across the United States.”

Those authorities also note that public transportation “offers a great value for consumers as prices at the gas pump continue to rise,” according to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).

There is a discounted fare option for people with flexible schedules known as CharmFlex.

The MDOT MTA created the CharmFlex option in August 2021 that allows people to buy 3-day and 10-day passes, which can be used on non-consecutive days over the span of 12 months, according to transit authorities.

"Using CharmFlex, riders pay about 15% less compared to the cost of a day-pass or single-trip fare," the MTA said in a statement.