BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An entrepreneurship group in Baltimore is working to help Black and women-owned businesses grow.

“The WELL is a membership network for and by Black women business owners where we build community, collaborate, grow in confidence, and of course get capital,” Nakeia Drummond, the founder of The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab (The WELL), said.

Drummond was launching her own business back in 2018 when she realized how isolating and difficult entrepreneurship can be, especially for Black women. So she created the WELL to give them a place to come together and build their businesses.

“Humans require community and humans also require a safe space and for Black women, we haven’t always had the space to figure it out,” Drummond said.

The group gives its members a place to network, try out new ideas, and grow their confidence. It also assists them with getting capital such as grants.

The WELL started out with just 10 women in Baltimore but now has over 60 members around the country, including a new chapter in Detroit that is sponsored by General Motors.

Iyonna Woods was of the original members of the group and her personal care products business, Fancy Free Hair and Skin, has also grown with the help of the WELL.

“I don’t think I would be where I am right now without the support from my WELL sisters from my WELL community,” Woods said.

This Thursday at 5 pm, the WELL is holding a networking night for both members and non-members to come together at the Harbor Bank of Baltimore at 25 West Fayette Street. Tickets are still available.