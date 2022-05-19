BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s iconic Lexington Market is looking for short-term vendors to fill its kiosk and pop-up spaces when its renovation is completed this fall.

The 240-year-old market is in the midst of a $45 million endeavor to reimagine and breathe new life into the historic market, which has been a fixture of Baltimore since it first opened for business back in 1782.

Besides welcoming new long-term vendors, the market is seeking merchants who want to rent a dozen new kiosk spaces. The application window for those spaces is open from Thursday through June 20.

Specifically, the developer and organizers are looking for local businesses that sell specialty or handmade goods, such as jewelry, prepackaged food and drinks, as well as body care items.

A panel made up of representatives from Seawall, the developer, the Baltimore Public Markets Corporation and other community members will review kiosk applications.

Peter DiPrinzio with Seawall said the developer wants to give an opportunity to Baltimore’s entrepreneurs to showcase their products at the popular destination.

“We are specifically looking for businesses that sell locally made, locally grown, or handmade products, for example, jewelry, body care items, pre-packaged food and beverages, stationary and cards, and small artwork to showcase the best of Baltimore,” he said. “We are excited to see what comes through. ”

The short-term vendors will join dozens of other long-term vendors, which include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.

Kristen Mitchell, who works with the market’s merchant support and community engagement staff, said these kiosks will give local artists and business owners a “high-profile opportunity at a relatively low cost.”

“The kiosks will be centrally situated within the market, for maximum visibility and exposure, and offer display space for products, lockable storage cabinets, signage space, electricity, and Wifi,” Mitchell said.

To apply for one of these kiosk spaces or to learn more, visit the Transform Lexington Market website.