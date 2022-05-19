File photo of police lights.(photo: Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon at an intersection in Arnold, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Investigators believe around 4:20 p.m. a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Ritchie Highway approaching Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Camry traveling north on Ritchie Highway started to make a left turn onto Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, which is when the motorcycle and Camry collided, police said.
The motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Shane Tyler Rider, was fully ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the Camry was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway in the crash, police said.