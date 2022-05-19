BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a head-on crash Wednesday evening on York Road in Parkton, Baltimore County Police said.
Police said around 6:15 p.m., a Daimler Smart Car was traveling north on York Road approaching Coachmans Way when it crossed over the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.
The driver of the Smart Car, identified as 55-year-old Paul Roberts, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team.