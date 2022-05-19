BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts.

Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again.

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis.

Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their choice every day they stayed in the race and won challenges.

“I just can’t wait to walk back into Baltimore and hand this check to these kids and see their faces,” Lewis said in the show. “Nobody walks away or loses, nobody.”

Congratulations to @raylewis for raising $134,166 for the Children’s Center on the @cbstv reality series #BeyondTheEdge! Thank you for your selflessness and dedication. We appreciate that you chose us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/74OWJwjh1R — Johns Hopkins Children's Center (@HopkinsKids) May 19, 2022

Lewis recounted how difficult the adventure was in an interview on WJZ at 9 in March.

“As hard as it was, it really became fun, but it was the most challenging thing, I think… that we’ve ever done, physically and mentally,” Lewis said.

“Harder than a football Super Bowl?” asked anchor Denise Koch.

“Yeah, cause usually after the football Super Bowl I come back home to my bed,” Lewis said.