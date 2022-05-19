BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Thursday in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man and another man shot, Baltimore Police said.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries wasn't known.
No details about a possible suspect or motive in the case were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.