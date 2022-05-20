BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday was our first day of 90 degrees this year and the hottest day so far as well, to be followed by even hotter air tomorrow.

With an abundance of sunshine expected on Preakness Saturday, we expect the temperature to start off in the low to mid-70s, but quickly rise to the low 90s by early afternoon. By 3 or 4 p.m. we might reach the record high tomorrow, which is 96 degrees set way back in 1934.

We do not foresee any shower activity tomorrow, but that is expected to change on Sunday. A cold front will be crossing the region by later afternoon or evening, which will likely cause a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop, before allowing much cooler air to move in on Monday.

Low 90’s are still on tap on Sunday, and on both Saturday and Sunday our heat index may reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

It is an Alert Day on Saturday because of the high temperatures and the unusually abnormal heat we are going to experience.

Caution while outside is highly advised, such as staying in shade, reducing outdoor activity, wearing light, loose fitting clothing and drinking plenty of water to keep well hydrated.

Big relief with much cooler temperatures will follow on Monday and most of next week.

Enjoy the weekend and be cautious in the heat!

– Bob Turk