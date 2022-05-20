BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police will wear a memorial ribbon bar on their uniform or a mourning band on their badge Saturday to mark the 4-year anniversary of the death of Officer Amy Caprio, who was killed when the teenaged driver of a getaway car ran over her.
Caprio, 29, died May 21, 2018 while responding to a 911 call for a burglary in Perry Hall. Dawnta Harris, who was 16 years old at the time, was outside in a stolen Jeep Wrangler as three teenagers burglarized a home on Linwen Way.
Investigators said Caprio used her patrol car to partially block the cul-de-sac then demanded Harris to exit the vehicle, but he refused.
Police body camera video showed the officer then drawing her gun, pointing it at the driver and again, calling for Harris to get out of the Jeep. That's when the teen hit the gas and ran her over. Caprio fired one shot, which hit the windshield.
She later died at the hospital.
Just shy of a year after the deadly encounter, Harris was convicted of felony murder, first-degree burglary of the home and the theft of the Jeep. The other three teens pleaded guilty to felony murder charges in June 2019.
Harris was sentenced to life in prison in August 2019.
Maryland’s highest court heard arguments in March for an appeal in the conviction of Harris’ conviction. His attorneys argued Harris’ youth was not properly taken into consideration when he was sentenced and the statute used to convict Harris should not have been felony murder.