BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting death earlier this month of a 39-year-old man in East Baltimore, authorities said Friday.
Myron Watson, 35, of Baltimore, was taken into custody on first-degree murder and related charges in the killing of Kennod Taylor, according to Baltimore Police.
The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 9:43 p.m. May 9 in the 3000 block of East Preston Street. Officers called to the scene found Taylor shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect Taylor was shot following some kind of argument, police said. It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Watson as a suspect in the deadly shooting.
Watson is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various gun offenses, court records show.
The 35-year-old remains in custody while awaiting trial in the case.