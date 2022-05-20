BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re heading to Preakness Stakes, spending time outdoors, or just hanging out at home, you’re sure to feeling the blistering, unseasonable heat from this weekend’s heat wave.

We’ve declared Saturday an Alert Day due to an intense combination of heat and humidity we’ll be dealing with all day. We’re talking about temperatures in the mid-90s, which will be the first time we’ve seen them soar that high since last August.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 95 in Baltimore, just shy of a record of 96 degrees set back in 1934. With the humidity, the heat index will be near 100 degrees.

Given the triple-digit heat, it’s important to stay aware of heat-related illnesses, and how to avoid them.

The Maryland Department of Health encourages the use of the following tips to help cope with hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible.

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them.

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary.

Those suffering from chronic disease, older individuals, infants, and young children and people who work outdoors are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. There is currently one heat-related death reported in Maryland for 2021. In 2020, there were 16 heat-related deaths.

Marylanders are reminded to never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time during hot weather — even if the windows are cracked.

Those in need of cooling centers can call 211 or reach out to their local health department.

More resources about staying safe in hot weather are available from the MDH Office of Preparedness and Response at https://preparedness.health.maryland.gov/Pages/resources_hot.aspx.