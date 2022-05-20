BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dump truck crash tangled traffic Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Rosedale, authorities said.
The crash, which was reported about shortly before 10 a.m., resulted in a fuel spill in the southbound lanes of I-95, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Crews from the fire department were working to clear the scene, with assistance from the Maryland Department of the Environment.
It’s recommended that drivers avoid the area as major delays are expected, the fire department said.
There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.
Additional details were not immediately available Friday morning.
BCoFD, MDE and other agencies are working an accident involving a dump truck with fuel spill on I-95 SB in Rosedale. MAJOR DELAYS remain as clean up continues. Avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/Vn5RFvnMxl
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 20, 2022