BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In response to record heat expected this weekend, Johns Hopkin University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health will shorten it’s outdoor commencement ceremony.
The ceremony is now anticipated to last around 2 hours, instead of 4 hours or longer.
Due to the shortened event, those receiving their master’s degrees will not have their individual names read. Instead, the university said it will “confer master’s degrees by recognizing program cohorts by group…”
Additionally, water and fans will be provided as well as first aid tents located in and around the stage area.