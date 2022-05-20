BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson loves adding to his repertoire. An author and a restauranteur, the Ravens quarterback is now a music video star.
Jackson appeared in a music video alongside popular rapper Kodak Black and Loe Shimmy for the latter's video bounty.
It’s a Pompano Beach, Florida reunion, where both rappers and Jackson are from. According to TMZ, Jackson and Kodak Black grew up together and even went to the same elementary school.
Jackson only appears in the video for a few seconds throughout the video, hanging out with Kodak Black in a hotel room, but there is also a shrine to the quarterback featured early on with several of his jerseys and helmets.
It isn’t the first time Jackson has shown how close he is to the star rapper. Last January, Jackson asked former President Donald Trump to commute Kodak Black’s sentence when he was serving 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a federal document. It worked.
Baltimore’s favorite QB has proved time and time again that he loves a surprise. Who knows? We might hear Action Jackson hop on a track next.
