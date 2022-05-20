OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A group of talented dancers from Reisterstown are about to show off some of their coolest moves at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Block Party this weekend.

“We really enjoy dancing and making people happy,” said Angelia Lewis, founder, CEO and choreographer for the group, R.I.C.O.C.H.E.T.

The name stands for what Lewis and her fellow group members are trying to do in their community: to Reach, Inspire, Connect, Overcome, Create, Help, Empower, and Transform the lives of those watching their performances.

“And we do that with the use of dance artistry and creative expressions,” said Lewis.

The group has performed at events across Maryland and other parts of the country for the last 8 years including at Artscape and Light City.

This weekend at the JCC Block Party, which is sponsored by WJZ, Angelia’s son, Isaiah and another member, Jordan, will be dancing to four songs and teaching attendees how to dance along to one of them, called “Jump” by Uri Davidi.

“It’s a song that gets everybody on their feet and get excited to just release everything,” said Isaiah.

Angelia told WJZ that she will be breaking down the moves and explained that they will be easy to follow along with.

“It’s going to be really easy to do anybody can do it from the young to the young at heart,” she said.

The group will start performing at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the JCC Block Party.

Learn more about the party here.