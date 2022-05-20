BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area.
The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties.
A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted.
"The atmosphere is unstable enough that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch," WJZ First Alert Weather's Marty Bass explained.
The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday.
The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday.

As always, stick with the most trusted and experienced team in town on air and online for instant updates and developments on your forecast.
