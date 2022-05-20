BALTIMORE (WJZ) —A very pleasantly warm, but comfortable afternoon for our annual weather day at Camden Yards on Friday! Over 5000, students from all around the region enjoyed sunny skies and a nice warm breeze all day long.
Highs reached the low 80s, but much warmer air is in the cards. By Thursday afternoon, after some morning clouds, temperatures will peak in the upper 80s, or perhaps our first 90-degree day.
The humidity will be up a bit on Friday and will be around all weekend as well. For the Preakness, near record heat is expected and we may top the mid 90s.
The record is 96 degrees, set back in 1934!
This kind of heat isn't something we have seen since last summer, so please be prepared and well hydrated!
A cold front will move our way on Sunday and that will create some later day showers and perhaps some strong thunderstorms that will break this brief heat wave.
Much cooler air will move in all next week. Get those air conditioners ready!
– Bob Turk