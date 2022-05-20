BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preakness weekend is underway.

“We’re always excited for Preakness and this is our first Black-Eyed Susan,” said Terri Rose of Virginia.

Fans celebrated Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday.

“I love horses,” said Deja Robinson of Kentucky. “I’ve always loved horses. So, just seeing everybody share that passion amongst each other (and) see(ing) how involved everyone is is really exciting.”

Black-Eyed Susan Day shines the spotlight on fillies and mares.

This year, both race days will be scorchers.

Our First Alert Weather Team has designated Preakness Day as an Alert Day because of the heat.

Organizers will be taking special care of the horses.

“(We will have) extra ice blankets (and) extra hoses,” said 1/ST Vice President of Communications Tiffani Steer. “Everything they need to be comfortable. We brought an extra water trough for them (and) misting fans. So, they are treated like gold.”

Extra water will be on hand for all guests, but the people we spoke with don’t seem to mind the high temperatures.

There is a new event on Black-Eyed Susan Day this year, called Preakness LIVE.

Mayor Brandon Scott said earlier this week he hopes the culinary, art and music festival will be an opportunity to showcase the Park Heights Area.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Lauryn Hill are performing. There will also be celebrity chefs and artists.

“I think it’s a great way to combine entertainment with horses, so it should be really fun,” said Robinson. “I think it’s really important they get the community involved because this is their home.”