BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said.
The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said.READ MORE: Longtime Band Director Melvin Miles Reflects On Nearly 50 Years At Morgan State
Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.READ MORE: Man, 35, Charged With Murder In Deadly East Baltimore Shooting
Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: The Heat Is Here, Alert Day Saturday For Near-Record Heat
Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.