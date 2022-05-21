BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– We’re in for the hottest day of 2022 as highs climb into the low to mid 90s. Baltimore’s record for today is 96° set in 1934.
There is also a CODE ORANGE Air Alert which primarily affects sensitive groups. Best advice for those who are sensitive is to limit time outdoors.
We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies as highs approach the low to mid 90s. Look for the Heat Index to be around 100. Winds are SW/S at 5-10 mph.
Mainly clear skies Saturday night. Expect warm and muggy conditions with light winds and lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be hot again with a threat for afternoon showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Highs Sunday reach the low 90s.
That cold front brings relief by Monday as we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, a few