BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The J.M. Smucker Company has issued a recall for select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the United States over potential Salmonella contamination, according to the company.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, company officials said in a statement.
Fourteen people in 12 states have reported getting sick.
The recalled products include products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date.
Salmonella can cause serious infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Some of those infections could prove fatal.
People with Salmonella poisoning experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, company officials warned.
In rare circumstances, a Salmonella infection can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis, company officials said.
This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.