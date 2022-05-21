CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Derek Beasley
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After nearly tying a record high in Baltimore on Saturday, temperatures on Sunday will again be hot—but not quite as high. 

Afternoon highs will reach around 90 degrees with increasing clouds by afternoon. 

A cold front will approach the area from the west during the day, increasing the chance for a storm or two later in the afternoon and evening. 

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for an isolated severe storm or two on Sunday afternoon and evening. 

Gusty winds and a threat for hail may accompany the storms, but coverage looks widely scattered to isolated. 

Cooler weather returns to start next week with a few lingering showers Monday. 

Highs around 70 can be expected Monday through Wednesday and lows in the 50s. 

Warmer weather will return later in the week along with a chance for a few storms on Thursday and Friday. 

Temperature highs will reach the low 80s on both days.