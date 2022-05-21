CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– The wait is over!  The Baltimore Orioles announce they are promoting catcher Adley Rutschman to the active roster.

Rutschman was selected as the first overall pick of the 2019 MLB draft by the Orioles..

It was also announced Saturday morning he will wear number 35 when he make is major league debut.

The 2019 top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on before the Orioles play the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Adley Rutschman (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Rutschman sat out of Friday’s Triple-A Norfolk game leading to speculation he would be called up this weekend.

In a corresponding move the Orioles have Designated catcher Anthony Bemboon for assignment.

