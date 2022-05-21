ALERT DAYAlert Day In Effect For Extreme Heat & Humidity
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 02: John Means #47 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch in the first inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 2, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $5.925 million, two-year contract with left-handed pitcher John Means, avoiding arbitration.

Means is out for the season following Tommy John surgery. His salary was $593,500 last year. He originally asked for $3.1 million and the team offered $2.7 million for this season.

Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, including a no-hitter at Seattle in May. He made two starts this year, including one on opening day.

The news of Means’ settlement came on a big day for the Orioles, who also called up top prospect Adley Rutschman before Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay.

