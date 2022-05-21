BALTIMORE — Children gathered together to practice catching, throwing, and teamwork with Ravens football players on Saturday.

The workout was part of the annual Play Like a Raven Football Clinics.

One of the lucky participants crowed about his experience.

“I feel like a Raven,” Tyler Hamilton told WJZ.

The 12-year-old boy said he will be able to transfer the skills he has learned.

“It helps you because I have two games after this and this will help playing for the two games after this,” he said.

Hamilton’s father, Tyrone, said it was rare to get an experience practicing alongside Ravens players like quarterback Tyler Huntley.

“It’s something new,” Hamilton said of the clinic. “Getting the experience from a professional player, it’s something different.”

The Braitman family sat on the sidelines of the clinic and cheered on their twin boys from the stands.

Their mother, Lauren Braitman, said her sons love to play football.

“They just got really into it recently,” she said. “They’ve been playing together outside at home.”

In fact, the boys have started playing football with the Under Armour league and are finally getting a chance to put their skills to the test.

“To actually be on the Ravens field and to experience what their exercises are, and the players and the coaches—it’s awesome,” Braitman said.