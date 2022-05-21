GARRISON, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph D Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road.
Officers were called to the area around 3p.m. on Friday where they found an adult male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.READ MORE: ALERT DAY: Extreme Heat & Humidity Creating Potentially Dangerous Conditions
The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition.READ MORE: Orioles Call Up Top Prospect Adley Rutschman
Baltimore County Police say through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter has the suspect responsible for the incident.
He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.MORE NEWS: Road Closures & Parking Restrictions To Expect For The Preakness Stakes
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook