BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 10-year-old boy and a 32-year-old female were shot in the 500 block of North Glover Street around 1:13a.m. Sunday morning.
A preliminary investigation reveals that at least two unidentified suspects approached the area and began shooting, hitting the woman and the child.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Extreme Heat & Humidity Continues
The 10-year-old was seated in the backseat of his parents vehicle at the time of the shooting and was struck in the leg.READ MORE: More Than Two Dozen Injured After A Bus Flips Onto Its Side Along I-95 In Kingsville
Both victims were transported to an area hospital where the female is listed in critical but stable condition and the 10-year-old is listed as stable.
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.MORE NEWS: One Person Is Dead Following A Triple Shooting In East Baltimore
