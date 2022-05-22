CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Child Shot, North Glover Street, Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 10-year-old boy and a 32-year-old female were shot in the 500 block of North Glover Street around 1:13a.m. Sunday morning.

A preliminary investigation reveals that at least two unidentified suspects approached the area and began shooting, hitting the woman and the child.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Extreme Heat & Humidity Continues

The 10-year-old was seated in the backseat of his parents vehicle at the time of the shooting and was struck in the leg.

READ MORE: More Than Two Dozen Injured After A Bus Flips Onto Its Side Along I-95 In Kingsville

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where the female is listed in critical but stable condition and the 10-year-old is listed as stable.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

MORE NEWS: One Person Is Dead Following A Triple Shooting In East Baltimore

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

CBS Baltimore Staff