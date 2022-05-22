BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two violent shootings on the east side of the city left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy injured by gunfire on Sunday.

Five people were shot within the span of an hour. Four of them were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries.

The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue at 12:14 a.m.

Crime lab technicians used dozens of yellow evidence markers to track shell casings strewn across the east side of the street. On the west side of the street, they found discarded clothing hanging on a fence and on the ground.

Homicide detectives were still searching for evidence when officers were alerted to a shooting that injured a 32-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle on Glover Street when he was shot in the leg at 1:13 a.m.

The vehicle belonged to his parents, police said. It was parked near the intersection of North Glover and McElderry Streets.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said on Saturday that so many people are suffering because of the shootings.

That is why he announced that more resources would be available to help them heal and unite Baltimoreans amidst the persisting violence.