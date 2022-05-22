BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives have arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Whitney Hoover, authorities said.
Detectives allege that Justin Allen shot Hoover on May 14, police said.
That's when county officers found Hoover with a fatal gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road.
Officers made the discovery at 1:21 a.m., police said.
They were initially responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, according to authorities.
Hoover was pronounced dead, police said.