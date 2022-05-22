BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– We’re in for more heat and humidity although not quite as bad as Saturday.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun with isolated showers through mid-day and a better chance for scattered strong to locally severe storms this afternoon into the evening.

There will be some who don’t see a storm but there may also be that severe storm in a few spots with a damaging gust being the primary threat.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Any showers and storms will be gone by midnight if not 10 pm behind a cold front.

Winds will turn northwesterly bring cooler and less humid air to the region.

Lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and much more comfortable weather with highs in the lower to maybe middle 70s. We can expect a few showers Monday night into Tuesday with highs on Tuesday struggling to get out of the 60s!