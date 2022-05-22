BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– We’re in for more heat and humidity although not quite as bad as Saturday.
We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun with isolated showers through mid-day and a better chance for scattered strong to locally severe storms this afternoon into the evening.
READ MORE: More Than Two Dozen Injured After A Bus Flips Onto Its Side Along I-95 In Kingsville
There will be some who don’t see a storm but there may also be that severe storm in a few spots with a damaging gust being the primary threat.
Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.READ MORE: 10-Year-Old Injured In A Double Shooting In Southeast Baltimore
Any showers and storms will be gone by midnight if not 10 pm behind a cold front.
Winds will turn northwesterly bring cooler and less humid air to the region.
Lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.MORE NEWS: One Person Is Dead Following A Triple Shooting In East Baltimore
Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and much more comfortable weather with highs in the lower to maybe middle 70s. We can expect a few showers Monday night into Tuesday with highs on Tuesday struggling to get out of the 60s!